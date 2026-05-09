Ukrainian Detainee Hospitalized After Self-Inflicted Injury at Simpson Bay Cell Complex

SIMPSON BAY, Sint Maarten — An undocumented Ukrainian man was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) after sustaining self-inflicted injuries while in immigration custody.

The incident took place on Saturday May 9, 2026 at the Simpson Bay cell complex, where the individual is being held awaiting deportation proceedings. Reports indicate the detainee injured himself by striking his head against a cell wall, necessitating emergency medical intervention.

The act is suggested to be a form of protest against his scheduled deportation to Ukraine, which remains in an active state of war with Russia.

Following the incident, the detainee was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

To date, no official statement has been released by the Immigration Department or the Ministry of Justice regarding the details of the event or the individual’s condition.

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