Two Suspects Arrested Following Armed Robbery Investigation in Simpson Bay

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) arrested two male suspects in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 28, 2026. The suspects were arrested during a combined action carried out by detectives and patrol officers at a hotel located near the entrance of Pelican.

The arrests are connected to an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that took place on May 19, 2026, in the Simpson Bay area. During that incident, the victim(s) was robbed at gunpoint and several personal belongings were stolen from the victim(s).

During the early morning operation, a detective officer involved in the investigation spotted one of the suspects, who was wanted in connection with the armed robbery, walking in the direction of the hotel near the entrance of Pelican. The detective immediately alerted fellow officers in the area regarding the suspect’s movements and location.

Further investigation carried out by detectives together with patrol officers revealed that the suspect was staying at the nearby hotel. Permission was requested and granted to enter the hotel room in order to effect the arrest.

While officers were entering the room, another male suspect who was present attempted to flee through the patio area but was quickly apprehended by police officers on scene.

Upon entering the apartment, officers encountered several rounds of ammunition for a military-style automatic firearm lying openly in the room. Both male suspects with the initials T.R and T.A.R 20 and 21 years old were immediately arrested.

During a search of the room, officers also discovered and confiscated a black handgun. Due to the discovery of the ammunition for a military-style weapon, officers conducted a comprehensive search in and around the hotel room. During this search, police later located and confiscated a military-style firearm believed to be connected to the suspects.

Both weapons and all confiscated items were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for further forensic investigation.

KPSM considers the presence of these dangerous weapons in the hands of criminals to be extremely concerning, not only for the safety of the general public, but also for police officers carrying out their duties.

KPSM has seen the devastating consequences that military-style firearms have had on neighboring islands and throughout the region, and remains committed to preventing such violence from taking root in Sint Maarten.

KPSM is making a strong appeal to the community of Sint Maarten. These types of military-style firearms are extremely dangerous and have the potential to cause devastating loss of life within our community. The Police Force urges members of the public: if you see anyone — whether it is a friend, family member, acquaintance, or any individual — in possession of illegal firearms or suspicious weapons, do not remain silent.

Contact the Police Force immediately at +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

“See Something, Say Something.”

Your information could prevent a robbery, a shooting, or even save your own life or the life of someone else. KPSM reminds the public that fighting serious crime and illegal firearms requires the cooperation of the entire community.

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