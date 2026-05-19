Traffic Disruptions Across Various Districts Due to Ongoing Asphalt Road Repair Works

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) hereby informs the general public that ongoing asphalt road repair works will continue on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026 and Wednesday, May 20th, 2026 in several districts across the island.

On Tuesday May 19th, 2026 traffic disruptions can be expected on the following roads;

A.T. Illidge Road

Madame Estate

Mount William Hill

Dutch Quarter

Belvedere Border

Bishop Hill

On Wednesday, May 20th, 2026, traffic disruptions are scheduled on the following roads;

Cole Bay Hill

Link One

Octavious Richardson Road

Little Bay Road

Kerksteeg area in Philipsburg

Road works will be carried out daily between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Work activities will progress along the abovementioned roads throughout the scheduled work periods.

Motorists will still be able to utilize the affected roads under the direction of on-site Ministry personnel. However, motorists are advised to exercise caution, follow all traffic signs and directions, and allow for additional travel time when traversing the affected areas.

To assist with the flow of traffic and reduce congestion, motorists are encouraged to make use of alternative routes, including:

Via Brouwers Road and Bush Road toward Philipsburg

Via Bush Road, Brouwers Road, and Arlet Peterson Road/Old Cake House Road toward Cole Bay, Simpson Bay, and Marigot

The works are being conducted as part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve road conditions and enhance safety for all road users.

Key Information Recap:

Dates: Tuesday, May 19th, 2026 and Wednesday, May 20th, 2026

• Time: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. daily

• Locations Tuesday: A.T. Illidge Road, Madame Estate, Mount William Hill, Dutch Quarter, Belvedere Border, and Bishop Hill

• Locations Wednesday: Cole Bay Hill, Link One, Octavious Richardson Road, Little Bay Road, and Kerksteeg area in Philipsburg

• Traffic Impact: Partial traffic interruptions expected in the abovementioned areas. Roads remain accessible under traffic management guidance.

• Alternative Routes: Via Brouwers Road, Bush Road, and Arlet Peterson Road/Old Cake House Road

• Reminder: Motorists are urged to drive cautiously and follow all traffic directions

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during the execution of these and all ongoing repair works. For more information please e-mail publicworks@sintmaartengov.org.

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