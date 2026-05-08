Traffic control on Statia

SINT EUSTATIUS — On Thursday, the 7th of May, a traffic check was conducted on Faeschweg on Sint Eustatius. The check targeted scooter drivers. Eight scooters were stopped, resulting in four fines issued for eight violations.

3x for driving without a valid driver’s license;

3x for driving without valid insurance;

1x for driving without paid road tax;

1x for driving without a license plate.

In addition, three (3) scooters were taken to the police station because the drivers could not show valid documents.

The police will continue to conduct these types of checks to ensure the safety of all road users. It is of the utmost importance to comply with traffic rules and thus contribute together to safe traffic on the island.

Like this: Like Loading…