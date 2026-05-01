Together We Rise: Embracing Tripartism for a Stronger St. Maarten

By the Employers Council of St. Maarten

As we mark Labour Day 2026, the Employers Council of St. Maarten — representing the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association, the St. Maarten Timeshare Association, the Indian Merchants Association, and the St. Maarten Marine Trade Association — invites the entire community to reflect on this year’s theme: Tripartism. Together, our member organisations represent approximately 561 registered businesses and 12,079 employees. These are not just numbers — they are our neighbours, our colleagues, our community.

What Is Tripartism — And Why Does It Matter?

Tripartism is the principle that government, employers, and workers must work together as equal partners to shape fair, productive, and sustainable labour policies. It is not a new idea. The Philadelphia Declaration of 1944 — the founding charter of the International Labour Organization — enshrined this vision with a simple but powerful statement: labour is not a commodity, and poverty anywhere constitutes a danger to prosperity everywhere. At its heart, the Philadelphia Declaration is a promise of welfare for all — and tripartism is the vehicle through which that promise is kept.

Three Arms, One Purpose

Think of tripartism as a three-legged stool. Remove any one leg and the whole thing collapses. Each partner plays a distinct and irreplaceable role:

The government sets the rules of the game — creating the legal frameworks, labour protections, and social policies that keep the playing field fair for everyone.

Employers invest in people and growth — creating jobs, providing livelihoods, and driving the economic activity that sustains our island.

Workers are the engine of it all — their skills, dedication, and daily effort are what transform resources into results and businesses into thriving enterprises.

When these three arms communicate openly, negotiate honestly, and act in good faith, the outcomes are remarkable. Disputes are resolved before they escalate. Policies are shaped by real-world experience. Workers feel heard, businesses can plan with confidence, and the government can govern effectively. When any one arm goes silent — or worse, when partners begin to pull in opposite directions — everyone suffers.

What This Means for St. Maarten

St. Maarten is a small island with a big economy — and big ambitions. Our hospitality, tourism, timeshare, retail, maritime, and merchant sectors collectively support thousands of families on this island. We have rebuilt after Irma. We have recovered from a pandemic. We know what it means to pull together in adversity.

But resilience in a crisis is not enough. We need a permanent culture of cooperation — one built on consistent dialogue, shared data, and mutual respect. That means government consulting with employers and unions before legislating on labour matters. It means employers engaging with workers not just during contract negotiations, but as an ongoing practice. It means workers and their representatives bringing constructive solutions to the table, not only grievances.

The 12,079 employees working across our island deserve an environment where their rights are protected, their voices are valued, and their futures are secure. The 561 businesses that employ them deserve a stable, predictable environment in which to invest and grow. And our government deserves the partnership of both to make informed, workable decisions.

A Call to All Three Partners

On this Labour Day, the Employers Council of St. Maarten extends a hand to our fellow partners in tripartism. We commit to showing up at the table — to listen as much as we speak, to share information openly, and to advocate for solutions that advance the welfare of all, not just the bottom line.

We call on the government to create and strengthen formal tripartite structures — where policy decisions on wages, working conditions, and economic development are made with us, not to us. We call on workers and their representatives to engage in that same spirit — bringing their experience and insight to inform better outcomes for all.

The Philadelphia Declaration reminds us that prosperity is not truly prosperity unless it is shared. Tripartism is how we get there — not by accident, but by deliberate, sustained, respectful collaboration.

When all three arms advance together, no one is left behind.

Happy Labour Day, St. Maarten.

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