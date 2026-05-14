The Island Governor of St. Eustatius has issued a formal reflection following the public Island Council meeting held on 7 May 2026.

SINT EUSTATIUS – The reflection consists of two letters dated 13 May 2026: one addressed to the Island Council and one addressed to the Island Commissioners.

In her role as Chairperson of the Island Council, the Island Governor reflected on the proceedings of the public meeting. The letters address matters related to democratic deliberation, public administration, institutional responsibilities, and the procedures that support the orderly conduct of public meetings.

The letters were issued through official channels and copied to the relevant administrative and governmental bodies as part of official institutional correspondence.

In the interest of transparency and public information, the letters have been made publicly available.

The full letters are attached for public reference.



Click here to read letter # 1

Click here to read letter # 2

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