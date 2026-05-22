The Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary kicks-off student engagement outreach

THE NETHERLANDS — The Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary recently hosted a Student Engagement Session, bringing together Sint Maarten students currently studying in the Netherlands for an open and meaningful conversation on student life, wellbeing, and future opportunities. The session created a safe and welcoming space for students to openly discuss both the opportunities and challenges they experience while pursuing their education abroad. A representative of the Ombudsman in the Netherlands was also present to answer any questions they may have in relation to their residency in the Netherlands. Topics discussed included housing, financial pressures, academic preparedness, mental wellbeing, and the importance of community and belonging.

Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell welcomed the students and emphasized the importance of maintaining close engagement with the Sint Maarten student community in the Netherlands. The Minister highlighted the importance of listening to students’ lived experiences and creating spaces where meaningful dialogue can take place, while working on solutions supported by the student general student populace.

Housing challenges and academic adjustment

Housing emerged as one of the key concerns raised by students. Many shared the difficulties of finding affordable accommodation in the Netherlands, pointing to limited availability, high rental costs, and the reality that securing housing often depends on having a strong personal network. Students also reflected on the transition into higher education and indicated that some do not always feel fully prepared for the academic level and expectations of studying in the Netherlands. The adjustment to a new educational environment, combined with financial responsibilities and living independently, creates additional pressures.

The importance of community and belonging

Mental health and wellbeing formed an important part of the discussion. Several students emphasized the importance of feeling connected and supported during their studies. A recurring topic was the absence of a strong, structured Sint Maarten student community in the Netherlands. Language and cultural connection were also discussed as contributing factors.

The Student Engagement Sessions are part of the Cabinet’s broader efforts to strengthen connections with Sint Maarten students in the Netherlands, encourage mutual support, and explore practical ways to better address the needs of our students abroad. Students were also encouraged to register for the Cabinet’s Diaspora Database, aimed at strengthening connections within the Sint Maarten community and creating opportunities for networking, information sharing, and future collaboration. The Cabinet remains committed to fostering dialogue and ensuring that students feel heard, supported, and connected while building their future through education.

About the student engagement outreach sessions

This event is part of an initiative of the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary to meet in the regions where there is a high concentration of student population. The next contact session will be held on June 25 in Eindhoven.

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