Sweeping leadership changes for SVG police force

~ Major Restructuring Announced for SVG Police Force ~

SAINT VINCENT — The Ministry of National Security has unveiled a sweeping reorganisation of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. The comprehensive overhaul includes significant leadership promotions, a renewed focus on community relations, and a robust modernisation of tactical and investigative units.

A central piece of the restructuring is the introduction of two Deputy Commissioners of Police, with one specifically tasked with leading police operations. This new operational leader is described as a specialist who “means business”. Additionally, the public is expected to welcome a wave of upcoming promotions among the ranks of Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

While no mention was made of the top COP position, Minister of National Security says, ” Just watch what happens within a month”.

With the Carnival festivities “just around the corner,” the Ministry assured the public of a stepped-up, highly visible police presence to deter crime and ensure safety. Beyond seasonal operations, the Special Services Unit (SSU) will be “seriously rebuilt” over the course of the year. This rebuild will feature increased capacity, advanced training, and heightened readiness to confront “bad actors,” ensuring the force provides the best possible security with available resources.

The government is moving to end an era where long-serving officers languished as constables or acting corporals for decades due to favouritism. Going forward, fair appraisals and human resource development will be prioritised, with “no shortcuts” in training. An Assistant Commissioner of Police will be uniquely tasked with overseeing this vital HR and development role.

Moreover, the Police Welfare Association, which represents the lower ranks and Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs), will now receive “maximum respect”. In sharp contrast to the past, the association will be heavily involved in motivating the force, ensuring officers have a clear voice all the way up to the Commissioner of Police.

Recognising that law enforcement achieves more when working in harmony with citizens, the force is expanding its “soft power” outreach. A current superintendent is being promoted to Assistant Commissioner to specifically oversee the building of strong community relationships and community policing initiatives.

In a decisive move to curb youth issues, senior officers and Assistant Commissioners will be reassigned to establish a stronger presence in local schools, directly addressing student violence and misbehavior.

The restructuring anticipates the evolving nature of crime. The police force will lend more support to the Financial Intelligence Unit to crack down on white-collar crimes.

Additionally, an NCO with CARICOM IMPACS experience is being promoted to Inspector of Police to assist with advancing the country’s cyber-security and advanced passenger services.

Source: stvincenttimes.com

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