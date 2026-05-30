Suspect Arrested Following Serious Ill-Treatment Incident in Simpson Bay.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a serious ill-treatment incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 30, 2026, in the Simpson Bay area.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., the Police Central Dispatch received several reports regarding a male lying motionless on the ground near a guest house located on the Simpson Bay Strip. In response, EMS personnel and police patrol officers were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the male victim, lying on the ground in an unresponsive state.

Emergency medical assistance was administered at the scene, after which the victim was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in very serious condition.

Following an investigation conducted by detectives of the KPSM Detective Department, it was established that the victim had been subjected to a serious act of ill-treatment by an individual known to police.

Later that same morning, police officers arrested a suspect identified by the initials F.F.J.C. (27) in connection with this incident. The suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation.

KPSM is aware of a video currently circulating on social media showing the victim lying on the ground in Simpson Bay. The public is reminded to exercise caution and respect for the victim and his family by refraining from sharing or reposting graphic or sensitive content related to this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available and when doing so will not compromise the investigation.

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