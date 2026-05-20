Statia Government Signs Agreement to Continue Housing Allowance Pilot Programme

The Statia Government, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, and the Statia Housing Foundation have officially signed an agreement to continue the Housing Allowance pilot programme for the period 2026 to 2029.

The agreement formalises continued cooperation between the parties to support eligible households renting privately on Statia through financial assistance aimed at reducing housing costs and improving affordability.

The programme is intended to assist lower-income households that are unable to access social housing and are required to rent within the private housing market. For the first phase of the renewed programme, up to 100 households are expected to benefit.

Under the agreement, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations will continue financing the pilot programme, while the Statia Housing Foundation will remain responsible for the daily execution and administration of the scheme. The Statia Government will continue to support policy coordination, monitoring, and oversight.

In addition to continuing the housing allowance programme, the agreement also strengthens cooperation on broader housing priorities, including revisions to the Housing Valuation System and the further development of social housing on Statia.

The agreement entered into effect on 1 June 2026 and will remain in place for an initial period of three years.

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