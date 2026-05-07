Statia delegation joins regional conference in Bonaire on satellite technology for environment, safety and disaster management

SINT EUSTATIUS – From 21 to 23 April 2026, representatives of the Statia Government participated in an international conference in Bonaire on satellite technology and its role in disaster preparedness, environmental monitoring and maritime safety. The event brought together experts and government representatives from across the region to discuss practical solutions for the Caribbean.

The delegation included Crisis Manager Andre Bennett, IT specialist Giovannie Brown, and Unit Manager of VTH (Licensing, Supervision and Enforcement) Yavonro Maynard.

Crisis Manager Andre Bennett shared that the conference provided valuable insights:

“It was a great opportunity to learn how satellite technology can support our work, especially in disaster preparedness and environmental protection. We are looking forward to seeing how some of these solutions can be applied on Statia.”

The conference, titled PROGRAM EU Satellite Systems in the Greater Caribbean: Navigating the Future, brought together policymakers, space experts, environmental specialists and security professionals. The conference also gave participants the opportunity to share ideas and learn how satellite systems can be used across the region.

The programme opened with remarks from regional and European representatives, including the Governor of Bonaire, the EU Special Envoy, the European Commissioner for Defence and Space, and senior officials from Dutch ministries.

Former astronaut André Kuipers delivered a keynote, sharing insights on how space technology continues to support development and innovation around the world.

Throughout the conference, sessions focused on real-life applications. Topics included environmental monitoring, the use of satellite data in law enforcement, communication systems, and managing space-based services. The discussions focused on practical solutions for Caribbean islands.

Some of the key takeaways included:

Satellite technology plays an important role in protecting coastal and marine environments, especially as they face growing pressure from climate change and human activity.

• Disaster risk management improves when policy, technology and local needs come together, helping with preparation, response and recovery.

• Maritime safety depends on satellite tools for navigation, communication, search and rescue, and pollution monitoring.

• Regional cooperation remains important, with initiatives like the EU-LAC Digital Alliance supporting training, innovation and funding opportunities.

• Public awareness also matters, with activities aimed at engaging young people and the wider community.

The conference showed how satellite systems can support safer communities, stronger environmental protection and better disaster preparedness across the Caribbean. It also gave participants the opportunity to connect, share experiences and look ahead to future collaboration.

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