Statia advances study opportunities through William Paterson University agreement

Statia Government is continuing efforts to expand access to affordable tertiary education for students from the island through new international academic partnerships.

During a working visit to the United States from 2 to 9 May 2026, William Paterson University Provost Joshua Powers signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at expanding educational opportunities for students from Statia. The signing took place in the presence of Island Commissioner Reuben Merkman, who holds responsibility for education.

The delegation also includes Policy Advisor Edris Bennett and Calvin Mardembrough, Education and Study Abroad Consultant.

The agreement is intended to support more accessible and affordable pathways for students seeking higher professional education abroad.

Under the agreement, admitted students from Statia will benefit from a guaranteed institutional scholarship of US$8,000 annually. Students may also be eligible for an additional US$3,000 in supplementary funding, further reducing the cost of studying overseas.

The engagement builds on Statia Government’s broader efforts to strengthen access to tertiary education following the adoption of the Study Allowance Ordinance 2025 (Eilandsverordening Studietoelage 2025), approved by the Island Council (Eilandsraad) on 16 October 2025.

Earlier this year, representatives also visited the Dominican Republic to explore tertiary education opportunities, study pathways, potential partnerships, and access to programmes for students from Statia.

Commissioner Merkman described the Memorandum of Understanding as the first of several strategic partnerships being pursued to improve access to quality, affordable higher education. He said the collaboration reflects Statia Government’s commitment to investing in the future of Statia’s youth by opening doors to internationally recognised institutions while helping to reduce financial barriers.

The wider U.S. programme includes visits to the University of Bridgeport, Monroe University, and Nova Southeastern University. These meetings are being used to assess admission requirements, programme offerings, student support systems, scholarship possibilities, and areas for future cooperation.

The Government will continue to pursue practical opportunities that can make tertiary education more accessible and affordable for students from Statia, while supporting the island’s long-term need for skilled and qualified professionals. Further updates will be provided as discussions progress.

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