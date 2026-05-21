St. Maarten Introduces MOBI App to Strengthen Maritime Security and Compliance

Pond Island, Sint Maarten – St. Maarten has become the first Dutch Caribbean island to launch the MOBI app, a digital platform that strengthens maritime security and supports compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code. The application was introduced during a recent maritime workshop on St. Maarten and was made possible through cooperation with the Kingdom Maritime Administration (KMA), the Port of Rotterdam and the Port of Amsterdam.

The MOBI app is designed to digitize and streamline key maritime security processes, including incident reporting, document management, inspections, ISPS audits, and compliance monitoring. By providing secure and real-time access to critical information, the platform improves coordination among maritime stakeholders and enhances situational awareness across the sector.

The implementation of the application marks an important step in St. Maarten’s efforts to modernize its maritime security framework and meet international obligations under the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The introduction of the MOBI app was supported by a series of stakeholder sessions held in April. Representatives from government agencies, port operators, and other maritime partners participated in practical demonstrations and technical discussions focused on the app’s day-to-day use and operational benefits. Feedback gathered during these sessions will help guide the next phase of implementation.

“The introduction of the MOBI app represents an important step in strengthening maritime security through the use of modern digital tools,” TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Martens in the rollout said. “By engaging stakeholders early and ensuring they understand how the application works in practice, we are laying the foundation for effective and sustainable implementation.”

St. Maarten and Aruba first expressed interest in the application after a presentation by a MOBI representative at the Kingdom Maritime Administration conference and workshops held in Aruba in 2025. Aruba is expected to launch the app in September 2026, with other islands in the Dutch Caribbean expected to follow.

The launch of the MOBI app reflects St. Maarten’s broader commitment to upholding international maritime security standards while improving efficiency, transparency, and compliance within the sector.

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