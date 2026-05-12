Single-vehicle collision

SINT EUSTATIUS — On Sunday, the 10th of May, at around 7:30 PM, the central control room received a report of a collision on Schrupon Road in St. Eustatius.

Upon arrival, officers found a pick-up truck off the side of the road, partially on the shoulder and partially in the bushes. Ambulance personnel were already on the scene and transported the driver to the hospital for medical treatment.

The driver’s license and the vehicle’s insurance documents were found to be in order. Due to medical reasons, the driver was unable to provide a sufficient breath sample.

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