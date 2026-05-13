Home Region & Caribbean English News Single-vehicle collision and Arrest for Violation of the BES Opium Act

Single-vehicle collision and Arrest for Violation of the BES Opium Act

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Single-vehicle collision SABA

On Tuesday, the 12th of May, around 1:20 PM, the central control room received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Airport Road, at the intersection with Dinda Road on Saba.

A car crashed into a stone wall, presumably because the brakes were not working properly. Paramedics arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance to the driver.

Arrest for Violation of the BES Opium Act SABA 

On Monday, the 11st of May, around 5:05 PM, a 50-year-old man with the initials C.A.P. was arrested on Thais Hill Road on Saba for violating the BES Opium Act.

A search was subsequently conducted at a residence on Airport Road. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

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