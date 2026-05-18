Second suspect released in public assault investigation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (OM) – The second suspect in the ongoing criminal investigation into an alleged public assault has been released by order of the Court after being held since May 15, 2026.

The Court determined that M.O.’s continued detention was not necessary for the investigation to proceed and that he would make himself available to investigators as required.

M.O. was released from custody but remains a suspect in the investigation.

On May 15, 2026, the National Detectives (Landsrecherche) arrested M.O. and Member of Parliament O.O. in connection with the investigation into an alleged public assault that reportedly took place in April 2026 at Carnival Village. The MP was released the same day after questioning.

With regard to the MP, who remains a suspect in the investigation, it should be noted that under Sint Maarten law, the investigation and arrest of a parliamentarian follow the same procedures applicable to any other suspect. The distinction is that the Prosecutor’s Office must obtain permission from the Joint Court of Justice before formal charges can be brought against a MP.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The National Detectives (Landsrecherche) is the specialized investigative agency responsible for investigating suspected criminal conduct involving government officials and civil servants.

In the interest of the ongoing investigation, no further information will be provided at this time.

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