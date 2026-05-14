SABA MISSING PERSON UPDATE 1:

As of 6:30 a.m. this morning Thursday May 14, 2026, Erik Matthijsen has not been found.

He was last seen on a hike in the Well’s Bay area yesterday at around 11:00 a.m. He is a member of the team working on the Mount Scenery Tower project, in his 50’s and is an active hiker.

A drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera was deployed yesterday evening with the assistance of SCF, and attempts were made to trace the phone.

Coordinated search has begun, including teams from SCF, Coast Guard and HANAB (of the Mount Scenery Tower Project). Additional assistance is provided with the helicopter of the contractor presently on island for the tower project.

We urgently advise the public to stay off the following trails so that the search efforts are not hindered: Ladder Bay, Middle Island, North Coast and All Too Far.

An update will be provided as development progresses.

First announcement: Missing Hiker Alert

We have received reports that a visitor, Erik Matthijsen (as seen in the photo) went on a hike earlier in the day around the Wells Bay Area and has not yet returned.

We are asking anyone who may have seen him today to please alert us via 911.We also advise the public that no one should venture onto the trails to look for the hiker, and that a full coordinated search will be underway in the morning, if required. Crisis partners will also meet this evening to plan ahead.

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