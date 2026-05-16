SABA GOVERNMENT NOTICE**

We are making an urgent call to all residents to check camera footage on May 13th anytime from 11:00 a.m. until midnight in the area of Well’s Bay area and in The Bottom as we continue our search for Mr. Erik Matthijssen.

He was last seen at 11:00 a.m. at Well’s Bay on Wednesday May 13th, wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts and a black backpack.

If you may have spotted him on your camera, or gave him a ride on that day, please contact 911.

At daybreak, search teams were again deployed to find Mr. Erik Matthijsen along the Middle Island trail and its surrounding areas. Teams are currently traversing, both on and off the designated trails to possible ventures and viewpoints, through rugged landscape in some areas. Specially trained dogs have also arrived on island to further assist in the search and have been deployed.

Yesterday, two helicopters were used to comb the area while ground teams continued the search.

As of 11:00 a.m. today marks 72 hours since Mr. Matthijsen was last seen, on his way to hike in the Wells Bay area.

We will continue to update the public as the situation progresses.

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