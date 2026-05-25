Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donates AED Defibrillator to National Institute of Sports

Philipsburg – The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset proudly donated an AED Defibrillator to the National Institute of Sports (NSI), which will be installed at the L.B. Scott Auditorium to enhance emergency preparedness and public safety during sporting and community events.

This important initiative was made possible through a Rotary District Grant under the leadership of District Governor Dr. William “Bill” Aiken and his dedicated district team. As a medical professional himself, District Governor Aiken championed the vision of placing as many AED devices as possible throughout the Rotary District to strengthen community safety and save lives during emergencies.

With more than 90 Rotary clubs across the district, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset recognized the importance of participating in this lifesaving initiative and found it more than necessary to request an AED device for St. Martin. After careful consideration and review, the club identified the L.B. Scott Auditorium is an ideal location due to the high volume of sports activities, youth programs, and community gatherings hosted at the venue throughout the year.

An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a vital emergency medical device designed to assist individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest by delivering a controlled electric shock to restore a normal heart rhythm. Having this equipment readily accessible can significantly increase the chances of survival during critical moments.

President of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset, Alex Pierre, stated: “As Rotarians, Service Above Self remains our guiding principle. We recognize the importance of ensuring that our community spaces are equipped with resources that can potentially save lives. The L.B. Scott Auditorium welcomes hundreds of persons regularly, especially during sporting events, and we believe this AED machine is not just important, but necessary. We are grateful to District Governor Dr. Willem Bill Aiken and the district leadership team for spearheading this initiative throughout the district, and we are proud that St. Martin can now benefit from this lifesaving equipment.”

Director of the National Sports Institute, Jisk Goslinga, expressed appreciation for the donation, stating: “On behalf of the National Sports Institute, we would like to sincerely thank the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and Rotary District for this great contribution to our sports community. The L.B. Scott Auditorium hosts a wide range of sporting events, youth programs, tournaments, and community activities throughout the year, with hundreds of users and visitors making use of the facility regularly. Having an AED device available at the venue further enhances the safety and emergency preparedness of the facility and provides an additional level of reassurance for athletes, spectators, staff, and visitors alike.”

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset remains dedicated to serving the community through impactful projects focused on health, youth development, education, environmental sustainability, and community support. Through collaboration and volunteerism, the club continues to create positive and lasting change across St. Martin.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month at Carl & Sons from 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM. Individuals interested in learning more about the club or joining its efforts are encouraged to reach out via the club’s social media pages; Rotary Club of St Martin Sunset or via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com.

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