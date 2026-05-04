Reminder: Confirmation Letter Extension Deadline for Public Transportation Permit Holders

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication (TEATT) urgently reminds all public transportation permit holders that the extended deadline for the submission of confirmation letters is May 8, 2026.

Permit holders are strongly urged to complete their confirmation process without delay. The online registration portal will remain accessible only until 11:59 PM on the deadline date. All previously communicated requirements and conditions remain fully in force and must be fully complied with.

This represents the final extension, and no further general extension is anticipated beyond this date. Permit holders who have not yet submitted their confirmation letters are strongly encouraged to act immediately to avoid any disruption to their operational status.

Following the deadline, any late submissions will be processed under the new permit review framework and referred to the forthcoming Public Transportation Committee (PTC) once operational. These applications will no longer be handled directly by the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) and may be subject to additional administrative steps and longer processing timelines.

Failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe may also result in administrative enforcement measures, including a review of permit status, particularly in cases where outstanding road tax obligations remain unresolved.

At present, 48 confirmation letters and stickers remain pending for collection, comprising:

24 taxis

6 buses

3 car rental operators

12 touring car companies

3 unregulated transport operators

Permit holders who have not yet collected their confirmation letters are strongly urged to do so between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM at the Section Transport office without delay, in order to avoid last-minute congestion and potential processing delays

For technical assistance related to the online application process, permit holders may contact the Transport Control Unit via:

Email: teatt.trans@sintmaartengov.org

WhatsApp: +1 (721) 559-7685

Application Links:

Individual Buses and Taxis: https://proprofssurvey.com/app/t/?title=ufmjv

Bus Companies, T-Plates and G-Plates: https://www.proprofs.com/survey/t/?title=nzxl6

All submissions must be completed online via the designated portal. Applicants will be contacted should there be any challenges that need to be rectified pertaining to their submission.

The Ministry of TEATT remains committed to strengthening governance, ensuring compliance, and advancing a structured and efficient public transportation sector.

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