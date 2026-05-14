Reminder: Complete Disaster/Hurricane Pass Application Process. Deadline is May 29 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season which started on April 15 will conclude on May 29.

This is a reminder mainly for new entities who have never applied and for those whose passes have expired to complete the application process.

There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass and the Hurricane Pass. No passes will be issued to business owners, only with some exemption categories as noted below.

An application form can be requested by sending an email to: hurricanepassrequest@sintmaartengov.org Emails should include the following: Name of business or organization; A short description of activities of the business or the organization; Request for either disaster or hurricane pass.

When submitting the application, the following documents need to be attached:

– copy business license fee paid (or receipt) for 2026 for businesses.

– proof of 2026 registration at the Chamber of Commerce, for organizations.

– copy valid Sint Maarten ID-card of applicant.

– Nafl. 50,- in leges stamps per application (to be obtained at the Receiver’s Office, this is a non-refundable handling fee; a copy of a digital payment transfer is accepted as well.

– One (1) passport picture for new applicants, to be sent in JPEG-format to hurricanepassrequest@sintmaartengov.org with the name of the person clearly indicated.

The application form has to be completed and submitted to the offices of the Fire Department & Disaster Management – in print form, to the attention of the secretary located at Jackal Road 5 (Office hours Monday-Friday 9.00AM to 4.00PM), Cay Hill, by Friday, May 29, 2026, with all necessary documents attached.

Applicants will be informed by email or telephone when to pick up the pass at the aforementioned address.

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