Regional seminar brings professionals together to shape the future of the Dutch Caribbean

Pensions as Foundation of Sustainable Prosperity

Sint Maarten, May 2026 – How do we ensure long-term prosperity in a region facing demographic change, economic pressure and evolving societal expectations?

For the first time, the annual seminar of the Caribbean Pension Funds Association (CaPAs) will be hosted in St. Maarten, with the event titled “Pensions and Prosperity” taking place on May 21, 2026, at the Sonesta, Maho Beach Resort. The seminar positions pensions not only as a financial arrangement, but as a key pillar of social stability, economic resilience and long-term development.

A broader conversation about prosperity

The CaPAs seminar goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the pension sector. It creates a platform for a broader discussion on the future of prosperity in the Dutch Caribbean. The focus is on how financial systems, demographic developments and individual behaviour interact. Together, these factors shape a stable and sustainable society.

“Pensions are not just about retirement income; they are a cornerstone of trust, stability, and long term prosperity in our societies,” said Oscar Williams, Chair of CaPAs. “Hosting our annual seminar in St. Maarten for the first time underscores the importance of inclusive regional dialogue as we consider how today’s decisions can support resilient and sustainable outcomes for future generations.”

Three perspectives, one shared challenge

The keynote session brings together three leading experts, each offering a complementary perspective on the theme:

Mr. Onno Steenbeek explores the role of pension systems as a driver of social stability, and the complex relationship between pension funds and governments.

Mr. Daniel van Vuuren addresses the impact of demographic developments such as ageing and migration, and compares pension models in the Dutch Caribbean and the Netherlands, looking ahead to 2050.

Ms. Parveen Boertje focuses on financial literacy, generational differences and the role of social insurance in building a more resilient and inclusive pension system.

Together, these perspectives provide a comprehensive view on how pension systems can evolve from certainty to resilience.

From insight to action

Following the keynote session, participants will engage in interactive breakout sessions, where the discussion moves from theory to practice.

Topics include:

The role of individual responsibility and the third pension pillar.

The balance between individualism and collective systems.

The impact of financial risks on households and the wider community.

The seminar concludes with an interactive plenary session, where participants reflect on the insights gained and explore the question: what steps do we take tomorrow?

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