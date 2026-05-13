Home Headlines & Top Stories Public Prosecutor’s Office Files Appeal Against Verdicts in  “Lisbon” Case 

Public Prosecutor’s Office Files Appeal Against Verdicts in  “Lisbon” Case 

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Manon Ridderbeks Chief Prosecutor of Sint Maarten

 

 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed an appeal against the verdicts of the Court of First  Instance of Sint Maarten in the “Lisbon” criminal case, which concerns bribery of public officials.  The appeal was filed in the cases of R.B., R.A.D.S., and S.L.G.. 

The Court rendered its judgment in this case on April 29. The main defendant, R.B., was suspected  of having accepted bribes from three individuals while serving as a member of the Parliament of  Sint Maarten, including by accepting bribes in exchange for favoring these individuals. 

The Court ruled that bribery could not be proven in two cases. In one case, the Court did find  bribery proven.  

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed the verdicts but does not agree with several of the  Court’s legal considerations, nor with the sentence imposed. For that reason, it has been decided  to file an appeal against the verdicts in the cases of R.B., R.A.D.S., and S.L.G.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office emphasizes that cases of this nature strike at the heart of  democratic governance. Integrity in public office is essential to maintaining public trust and  ensuring that decisions are made in the interest of society as a whole, without being influenced  by personal gain. 

Corruption, both passive and active, undermines fair decision-making, distorts economic  opportunities, and erodes trust in public institutions. Addressing such conduct remains a priority  within the broader efforts to uphold the rule of law in Sint Maarten. 

The “Lisbon” investigation was conducted by the Joint Investigation Team (RST) led by the  Central Team of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius,  and Saba. RST is a multidisciplinary investigative unit active in the Caribbean parts of the  Kingdom and focuses on complex and cross-border criminal investigations. 

The Central Team focuses on a specialized approach to combating corruption and subversive  crime. The team conducts criminal investigations with a financial-economic component that may  involve, among others, politically exposed persons (PEPs), public officials, government entities,  facilitators, and public sector organizations. 

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