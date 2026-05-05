Public Meeting of Parliament no. 18 has been postponed until further notice.

Public Meeting of Parliament regarding Parlatino matters, and ratification of IPKO Agreements Lists

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on May 6, 2026.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 13.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Advice on a Report from the Committee of Parlatino Matters regarding the First Vice Chairmanship of a Parlatino Committee (IS/962/2025-2026 dated April 15, 2026) Ratification Agreements Lists of the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) held from February 19-21, 2026, in Oranjestad, Aruba (IS/724/2025-2026 dated February 23, 2026)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org; www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

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