Home Headlines & Top Stories Public meeting of Parliament for a Question Hour with the Minister of...

Public meeting of Parliament for a Question Hour with the Minister of ECYS regarding the levy on gasoline and diesel to fund sports programs 

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PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on May 13, 2026.  

The Public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 10.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport (ECYS) will be in attendance. 

The agenda point is:

Question hour: Questions from MP D.C. Labega directed to the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport regarding the levy on gasoline and diesel to fund sports programs (IS/941/2025-2026 dated April 8, 2026)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

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