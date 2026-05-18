Prime Minister Mercelina Meets with President Louis Mussington to Address Traffic Challenges and Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

MARIGOT — Prime Minister Luc Mercelina met last Wednesday (May 13th, 2026) with President of the Territorial Council of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin Louis Mussington to discuss the ongoing traffic challenges affecting both sides of the island and to explore practical solutions through strengthened bilateral cooperation.

The meeting focused on several critical matters, including traffic congestion, cross-border mobility, infrastructure coordination, and the need for greater technical cooperation to improve traffic circulation and mobility island-wide.

Also participating in the meeting were Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs, along with Government officials supporting both the Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin delegations.

Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized that traffic congestion has become a serious island-wide issue impacting residents, businesses, emergency services, and the tourism sector.

“Traffic congestion is no longer simply an inconvenience. It directly affects productivity, public safety, tourism, and the overall quality of life for our people. This is a shared challenge that requires practical cooperation and coordinated solutions between both sides of the island,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina.

During the discussions, both parties acknowledged the importance of enhancing technical collaboration between the relevant ministries and departments responsible for traffic management, infrastructure, transportation, and public safety.

Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation involving the Ministries of TEATT, Justice, and VROMI, as well as their counterparts on the French side, in order to support coordinated planning, traffic management initiatives, road safety measures, and long-term mobility solutions.

It was agreed that Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs will take the lead on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, together with his colleagues from the Ministries of TEATT and Justice, in the establishment and coordination of the proposed technical cooperation committee.

“Improving mobility on our island requires a comprehensive and coordinated approach. Through stronger technical cooperation between our respective ministries and services, we can work toward practical and sustainable solutions that benefit the people on both sides of the island,” the Prime Minister stated.

The meeting also addressed the importance of data sharing and evidence-based planning. Prime Minister Mercelina requested updated statistics regarding vehicle registrations on the French side to support future traffic assessments and island-wide mobility planning.

“Reliable and shared data is essential if we are to properly assess the scale of the traffic situation and develop sustainable, long-term solutions that benefit both Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin,” said Prime Minister Mercelina.

Both parties acknowledged the importance of continued dialogue and technical cooperation in addressing mobility challenges affecting the island’s residents and visitors.

Prime Minister Mercelina and President Mussington are also scheduled to hold a further bilateral meeting on June 4, 2026, as part of continued discussions on additional matters of mutual importance between Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin.

The meeting forms part of the Government of Sint Maarten’s broader commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and pursuing practical solutions that improve the daily lives of the people of Sint Maarten.

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