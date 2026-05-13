Presidium of Parliament establishes Digital Transformation and AI Workgroup

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Presidium of Parliament of Sint Maarten has officially established a Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Workgroup, marking a significant step toward modernizing parliamentary operations and further integration of innovative technologies.

This initiative stems directly from insights and recommendations gathered by parliamentary staff during a ParlAmericas Study Visit on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation hosted by the Chamber of Deputies of Chile. The establishment of this Workgroup also directly supports the theme of the Parliamentary Year 2025–2026, namely: “Building Digital Trust: Exploring a National AI Strategy and the Further Development of an Open Parliament.”

Building on these developments, the Presidium of Parliament, in its meeting of February 17, 2026, approved the formal establishment of the Digital Transformation and AI Workgroup. The Workgroup will guide Parliament’s progression through the stages of digitization, digitalization, and full digital transformation, while promoting the responsible, transparent, and ethical use of artificial intelligence.

The Workgroup’s mandate includes:

Assessing Parliament’s current digital environment;

Supporting the development and implementation of a Digital Transformation Programme;

Recommending frameworks for AI governance and ethics;

Identifying priorities for digital innovation; and

Promoting digital literacy among Members of Parliament, staff, and the wider community.

The Workgroup will consist of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff. It may also include optional participation from groups of Members of Parliament, groups of parliamentary staff, representative groups from civil society, and technical experts, where relevant and required to support research and specific initiatives.

One of the first key priorities will be assisting in advancing the implementation of a Document Management System, which will serve as a critical foundation for improving digital workflows, efficiency, and access to information within Parliament.

With the establishment of this Workgroup, the Presidium of Parliament underscores Parliament’s commitment to innovation, transparency, and strengthening the capacity of Parliament to serve the people of Sint Maarten in this ever-evolving digital era.

Like this: Like Loading…