President Abinader officially starts the torch route towards the Santo Domingo 2026 Games

Source: De Ultimo Minuto



Santo Domingo. – President Luis Abinader led this Wednesday at the National Palace the reception of the torch of the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games Santo Domingo 2026, where he called to strengthen the sporting spirit and its impact on the formation of youth and social cohesion.

The leader expressed his wish that the “Flame of Values” illuminate the entire national territory as a symbol of inspiration for future generations, highlighting its importance as an element of national unity in view of the celebration of the regional sporting event, scheduled from July 24 to August 8, 2026.

“Long live sports and the Dominican Republic,” proclaimed Abinader, reaffirming his support for initiatives that promote integral development through sports.

We recommend reading: Abinader will receive the flame of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2026 today

The ceremony marked the official start of the torch relay, which will depart from Pedernales on May 8th under the name “Wiche García Saleta Route: the flame of values“, in honor of the legacy of the promoter of Dominican Olympism. The sacred fire was initially carried by athlete Gabriel Mercedes and later delivered to various personalities from the sports and governmental fields, including Mayor Carolina Mejía, the Minister of Sports Kelvin Cruz, the president of Centro Caribe Sports Luisín Mejía, and the president of the Organizing Committee José Monegro, among others.

The Organizing Committee highlighted that the games will be the largest in the region’s history, promoting values such as discipline, honesty, and solidarity. In addition, it announced that the official mascot will be inspired by the Barrancolí as a symbol of national identity.

We recommend reading: Governor of Azua coordinates torch route towards the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games

For his part, the president of Centro Caribe Sports highlighted President Abinader’s commitment to the organization of the event, assuring that the country is working to offer a true sporting celebration. The torch began its international journey on April 11 in Teotihuacan, Mexico, and will travel through the 31 provinces and the National District, carrying a message of integration and citizen commitment.

The Central American and Caribbean Games Santo Domingo 2026 will bring together more than 6,200 athletes from about 36 countries, with the celebration of nearly 470 events in multiple sports disciplines. The event was attended by government authorities, representatives of the Olympic movement, and event organizers.

</noscript><iframe class="lazy" title="YouTube video player" src="" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HXbMpO9XVUI?si=K4pk-kkg1IXFgDLt" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Like this: Like Loading…