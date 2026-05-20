Police-involved in St Peters shooting investigation to be handled by Prosecutor’s Office Curaçao

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The finalization of the investigation into the police-involved shooting that occurred on St. Peters Road on February 13, 2026, has been transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office in Curaçao. This step was taken to ensure the continued objectivity and independence of the case for all parties involved.

The investigation itself remains in the hands of the National Detectives (Landsrecherche), who are conducting the independent inquiry under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office.

As previously reported, officers of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) responded to reports of a man walking along St. Peters Road while carrying a firearm.

During the interaction that followed, police discharged their weapons. The man was struck and died at the scene.

Under Sint Maarten law, every incident involving the discharge of a police firearm is automatically subject to an independent investigation by the National Detectives. The investigation includes the collection and analysis of forensic evidence, witness interviews, and a review of all relevant material.

Video footage of the incident was secured shortly after the shooting and has been reviewed as part of the investigation. The purpose of the investigation is to determine whether the use of force was lawful.

The Prosecutor’s Office is aware of the impact this incident has had on the family of the deceased, the officers involved, and the wider community.

As the investigation and decision-making process are still ongoing, no further substantive information can be provided at this time.

The Prosecutor’s Office asks the public to allow the investigative and decision-making process to take its course.

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