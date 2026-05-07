Home Local News Parliament of Sint Maarten to host 2026 SSS Cooperative Consultations

Parliament of Sint Maarten to host 2026 SSS Cooperative Consultations

164
President of Parliament, the Hon. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams

 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) previously signed between the Island Councils of Saba and Sint Eustatius, and the Parliament of Sint Maarten, the SSS Cooperative Consultations 2026 will take place on May 7–8, 2026, in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten. The consultations will be hosted by the Parliament of Sint Maarten at its location on Wilhelminastraat 1.

Building on the outcomes of the inaugural consultations held in 2025, the SSS Cooperative Consultations serve as a dedicated platform for the representative bodies of the three islands to continue structured dialogue and cooperation on matters of shared concern. The consultations reflect the commitment under the MoU to strengthen regional ties and pursue practical solutions that benefit the people of the SSS islands.

Formal consultations will take place on Friday, May 8, 2026, and will include an update and follow-up on the SSS Cooperative Report 2025, and the signed MoU. Participants will also focus on key areas of cooperation, including: Healthcare, Education, Economic development, Tourism, and Air connectivity between the SSS islands.

These discussions are intended to further align policies, share experiences, and strengthen collaboration in areas that directly impact social and economic development across the three islands.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

MP Veronica Jansen-Webster Congratulates Nurses on Nurses Week

Headlines & Top Stories

Minister Brug: Hantavirus situation poses low risk to Sint Maarten, vigilance...

Headlines & Top Stories

Burglary on SABA 

English News

Statia advances study opportunities through William Paterson University agreement

English News