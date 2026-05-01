One Body, One Struggle, One People

As we commemorate Labor Day, we are reminded of the message found in 1 Corinthians 12:12–27: the body is one, but it has many parts. Each part has its own purpose, its own function, and its own value. The eye cannot say to the hand, “I do not need you,” and the head cannot say to the feet, “I have no need of you.”

That scripture is not only a lesson for the church. It is a lesson for society. It is a lesson for government. It is a lesson for employers. It is a lesson for every boardroom, every workplace, every union, and every worker in St. Maarten.

Because a country, like a body, cannot function when one part is ignored, weakened, overworked, underpaid, or left unprotected.

St. Maarten is built by workers.

It is built by the teacher standing in front of a classroom, even when resources are limited. It is built by the police officer protecting the public, sometimes without the full protection and support they deserve. It is built by the nurse, the civil servant, the cleaner, the security officer, the hotel worker, the construction worker, the cashier, the bus driver, the cook, the administrative worker, the entrepreneur, and the small business owner trying to survive.

Some wear uniforms. Some wear suits. Some wear safety boots. Some wear tired faces and still show up.

But all honest labor carries dignity.

And yet, too many workers in St. Maarten continue to experience the same painful realities year after year: delayed payments, uncertainty about benefits, unclear contracts, unsafe working conditions, lack of proper consultation, limited opportunities for growth, disrespect in the workplace, and decisions being made about them without them.

Too many workers are expected to be patient while their bills are not patient. They are asked to understand delays while school fees, rent, utilities, groceries, insurance, and bank payments do not wait. They are told to sacrifice for the good of the organization, the department, the school, the business, or the country, while their own wellbeing is treated as secondary.

That is not justice.

Labor Day cannot simply be a ceremonial moment. It cannot be reduced to speeches, wreaths, pictures, and polite applause. Labor Day must call us back to the truth: without workers, there is no economy. Without workers, there is no service. Without workers, there is no education, no safety, no healthcare, no tourism, no government, no business, and no progress.

To our workers, I say: your labor matters. Your voice matters. Your safety matters. Your rights matter. You are not asking for favors when you demand fair treatment. You are asking for what is just.

To our employers and business owners, we say: we recognize your role. We know that many of you carry heavy responsibilities, take financial risks, create employment, and help keep this country moving. But profit must never come at the expense of human dignity. A successful business is not only measured by what it earns, but by how it treats the people whose hands, time, skill, and loyalty make that success possible.

Fair wages, timely payment, safe working conditions, respectful communication, proper benefits, training, and opportunities for advancement are not luxuries. They are part of decent work.

To government, we say: workers do not only need promises. Workers need protection. Laws must not only exist on paper. They must be enforced. Policies must not only sound good in press briefings. They must be felt in people’s lives. When workers raise concerns, they deserve answers. When unions request dialogue, they deserve respect. When rights are violated, there must be consequences.

A country cannot speak of development while workers are exhausted, unheard, underpaid, or afraid to speak up.

The message of Corinthians is clear: when one part suffers, the whole body suffers. When teachers are overburdened, education suffers. When police officers are not properly protected, public safety suffers. When healthcare workers are stretched thin, families suffer. When hotel workers are undervalued, tourism suffers. When civil servants and private sector workers are treated unfairly, trust in the system suffers.

But when workers are respected, the whole country rises.

That is why cooperation and collaboration are not optional. Government, employers, unions, workers, and business organizations must work together. We do not have to agree on everything. But we must agree that dignity is non-negotiable. Safety is non-negotiable. Fairness is non-negotiable. Respect is non-negotiable.

As trade unionists, we are not here to create division. We are here to demand balance. We are here to remind this country that progress built on the backs of mistreated workers is not progress at all.

So on this Labor Day, let us move beyond words. Let us commit to action. Let us build workplaces where people are protected, not intimidated. Where workers are trained, not trapped. Where dialogue is welcomed, not avoided. Where leadership serves, not dominates.

St. Maarten is one body with many parts. Every worker is part of that body. Every sector is part of that body. Every honest contribution matters.

And no part should ever be made to feel disposable.

May this Labor Day remind us that the fight for workers’ rights is not a fight against St. Maarten. It is a fight for the soul, strength, and future of St. Maarten.

Happy Labor Day

From the Board of the Windward Islands Teachers’ Union

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