ODM Urges Community to be Prepared. Time to Check/Restock Your Disaster Supply Kit

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Office of Disaster Management (ODM), headed by Fire Chief/National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is appealing to residents and businesses across Sint Maarten to begin preparations for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially begins on June 1 and runs through November 30.

In 2025, two tropical storms caused some minor impacts to the country, namely Erin which passed approximately 107 miles northeast of the island in August, and Jerry which passed 90 miles north-northeast in October.

Forecasts indicate the possibility of a below-normal activity for the season with 13-named storms of which six could become hurricanes and of those two could become major hurricanes.

ODM is therefore urging the community to adopt a proactive approach by ensuring homes, businesses, and families are adequately prepared well before any storm threat develops. ODM’s message to the community is clear: “Be Prepared,” as it only takes one to make it a bad season for the country.

Residents are encouraged to review and restock their Disaster Supply Kits, ensuring they contain enough essential supplies to sustain household members for at least seven days after the passage of a hurricane.

Disaster kits should include non-perishable food, drinking water, medications and prescriptions, a non-electric can opener, first-aid supplies, flashlights, extra batteries, and a battery-powered radio. Persons are also advised to have extra cash available, as ATM services and electronic payment systems may not function during extended power outages.

ODM further reminds residents to secure important documents such as passports, identification cards, driver’s licenses, and insurance papers in waterproof containers or bags. Motorists are encouraged to fuel vehicles ahead of any storm threat, while homeowners should verify that home and vehicle insurance policies are current and adequate.

Families with infants and young children should ensure their disaster kits include baby formula, diapers, powdered milk, bottles, medications, moist wipes, and diaper rash ointment. Additionally, sanitation and hygiene supplies remain important and should include hand sanitizer, soap, disinfecting wipes, cleaning products, and reusable cloth face coverings.

As part of hurricane preparedness efforts, ODM is also advising the public to inspect properties and complete necessary maintenance activities now. Residents should trim tree branches near homes, remove weak or dead limbs, clean yards of loose debris, and inspect roofs and storm shutters to ensure they are secure and functioning properly.

Persons whose homes are not hurricane-ready are encouraged to make alternative arrangements with family or friends ahead of time.

The community is urged to become familiar with hurricane hazards and preparedness measures by visiting the Government website (www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane) Government Hurricane Preparedness Page, where residents/visitors can download the “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide” and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

ODM also encourages the public to stay informed throughout the hurricane season by listening to the Government radio station SXMGOV 107.9 FM for official updates before, during, and after a storm.

Weather updates, emergency information, and national addresses by the Prime Minister, who serves as Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), can also be followed via the Government’s Facebook platform @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather information and forecasts, residents are advised to monitor the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) and its official Facebook page: www.meteosxm.com or visit Facebook.com/sxmweather/

ODM reminds the community that it only takes one hurricane to make it a devastating season. Preparing early and remaining vigilant are essential steps in protecting lives, property, and the country as a whole.

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