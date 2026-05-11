NV GEBE Fuel Clause Adjustment May 2026

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Ongoing geopolitical tensions and conflicts in the Middle East have contributed to unpredictable fluctuations in global fuel prices, directly impacting the cost of fuel required to generate electricity in St. Maarten, which is beyond the control of NV GEBE.

As an island that depends heavily on imported fuel for power production, changes in global oil prices can significantly affect operational costs. The fuel clause is therefore adjusted monthly to reflect the actual cost of fuel used to generate electricity.

Consequently, NV GEBE hereby informs the general public that the fuel clause for the month of May 2026 has been adjusted to NAf. 0.45 per kWh, compared to NAf. 0.36 per kWh in April 2026, reflecting an increase of 0.09 Caribbean guilder cents.

NV GEBE recognizes that any adjustments in electricity related costs impact both the community we serve and the company’s operations. As a community minded company, we remain sensitive to the effect on our customers’ daily lives while also ensuring the financial stability of the organization.

Therefore, NV GEBE remains committed to standing with our community through these difficult times with senior and community relief initiatives, as well as transparency, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to providing reliable energy service to our island.

We also encourage customers to take the necessary steps to reduce electricity consumption and better manage their monthly utility bills.

Simple energy saving measures can make a meaningful difference, including:

Turning off lights and appliances when not in use

Using energy-efficient LED lighting

Setting air conditioning units between 24°C–26°C

Unplugging electronics and chargers when not in use

Limiting the use of high energy appliances during peak hours

Ensuring refrigerators and air conditioning units are properly maintained.

NV GEBE continues to monitor global fuel developments closely and remains dedicated to providing safe and reliable electricity services to the people of Sint Maarten.

We thank the community for its understanding and cooperation.

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