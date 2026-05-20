No host yet for CARIFTA Games 2027 as NACAC awaits Government guarantees

by Michael Bascombe

Source: Mike Blas Blog

NEW YORK – The host nation for the 2027 CARIFTA Games remains undecided as NACAC continues to await formal government guarantees from the two countries interested in staging the region’s premier junior athletics championships.

President of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), Mike Sands, provided the update during a brief appearance on the latest edition of TalkSports on Saturday, explaining that both Saint Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago had expressed interest in hosting the 2027 Games, but neither federation has yet secured the required letter of guarantee from its government.

Speaking while in transit, Sands first praised Grenada for what he described as one of the most exciting editions of the CARIFTA Games in recent history after the country stepped in to host the 2026 championships.

</noscript><iframe class="lazy" title="YouTube video player" src="" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qX4IhafuphE?si=NunpwdSLxvbMcLST&start=2965" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

“I again say thank you to the government and the people of Grenada for stepping up to the plate and making the CARIFTA Games one of the most exciting CARIFTA Games ever,” Sands said. “CARIFTA is our foundation, and we have to continue to build on that foundation if we want our programmes to progress throughout the region.”

He also highlighted the increasing competitiveness across the region, noting that more member federations earned medals at the 2026 Games, including smaller territories.

“At the end of the day, even the smaller ones medalling says a lot about the work that the coaches are doing with their programmes,” he added.

Sands explained that following discussions at the NACAC Congress, member federations interested in hosting the 2027 Games were asked to submit bids accompanied by letters of guarantee from their governments.

However, despite an initial target to announce the host by the end of April, the process has been delayed.

“The deadline has passed and gone,” Sands revealed. “Neither of the member federations has been able to secure the letter at this time. We understand from both that it’s under consideration or with the cabinets, and we all know how our central governments work.”

While admitting to being “a little disappointed,” Sands stressed that he remains confident a decision will soon be made.

“Hopefully this week it will come through, and we’ll be able to make the official announcement based on our discussions with our council members and what is on offer from the respective member federations,” he stated.

Asked whether there would still be enough time for the eventual host to organise the Games, Sands expressed no concern, pointing out that both countries have previous experience staging CARIFTA.

“The answer to your question is yes,” he said. “I am not in the least concerned. They both have experience in doing it, so it’s not something new to our member federations.”

He noted that NACAC has adopted a more hands-on approach in supporting host nations.

“We have committed ourselves as a NACAC Council to be much more involved as opposed to just giving the event to the member federation,” Sands explained. “We stay very close to them. We have weekly meetings and information sessions to provide guidance, support, manpower, and whatever assistance we can lend to the local organising committee.”

Sands also used the opportunity to raise broader concerns about the growing challenges of sports financing and sponsorship across the region and internationally.

“We have to look outside the box when we’re doing these things because sponsorship is not easy to come by,” he said. “It’s not just for track and field or CARIFTA; it’s worldwide. We have to start thinking a little differently.”

During the exchange, TalkSports host Michael Bascombe reiterated Grenada’s strong connection to the championships, describing the island as “the spiritual home of the CARIFTA Games,” especially after its successful hosting of the 2026 edition at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.

Like this: Like Loading…