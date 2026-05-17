Nine dog handlers and sniffer dogs from Urban Search and Rescue (USAR.NL) left Schiphol for Saba on Sunday morning.

~ Saba Government requested K-9 (search dog) Support for the search of ambulance nurse Erik Matthijsen ~

THE NETHERLANDS / SABA – The local authorities have requested this support in the search for our colleague, ambulance nurse Erik Matthijsen, who has been missing since Wednesday.

USAR is the specialist search and rescue team that provides assistance on behalf of the Netherlands when people are missing anywhere in the world, for example after a natural disaster.

The surreal thing about this deployment is that Erik himself has been an active member of USAR as a senior paramedic for years. That makes it a charged mission for his fellow care providers. In the third photo with this message you see Erik in his USAR uniform.

We wish the team much strength and success.

Source: Ambulancedienst Zuid-Holland Zuid

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