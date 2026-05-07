MP Veronica Jansen-Webster Congratulates Nurses on Nurses Week

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — In celebration of Nurses Week, Member of Parliament Veronica Jansen-Webster extends heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to all nurses across St. Maarten for their dedication, compassion, and commitment to caring for the people of our island.

“As someone who grew up watching my mother serve this community as a nurse for 35 years in St. Maarten, and 10 years prior to that in Curaçao, I understand firsthand the sacrifices, discipline, and compassion that the nursing profession demands,” MP Jansen-Webster stated.

She reflected on her mother’s lifelong dedication to healthcare and her determination to continue learning throughout her career. “Even nearing the end of her professional journey, my mother remained committed to improving herself and the level of care she could provide to patients. She traveled to the Netherlands for specialized training in CAT scan and MRI technology, proving that learning and growth in healthcare should never stop.”

MP Jansen-Webster encouraged nurses, especially the younger generation entering the profession, to continue investing in their development by participating in seminars, workshops, and certification programs, and by becoming active members of the St. Maarten Nurses Association.

“I encourage all nurses to join the Nurses Association, support one another, and take advantage of every opportunity for training and professional advancement. Healthcare is constantly evolving, and continuous education is essential to providing the best possible care to our people.”

The parliamentarian also emphasized the growing importance of healthcare workers within society, particularly as St. Maarten’s population continues to age.

“With an aging population, quality care becomes more and more important in our society. Nurses are at the heart of that care. They comfort, heal, advocate, and stand beside patients and families during some of the most difficult moments in life.”

As Chairlady of the Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) in Parliament, MP Jansen-Webster expressed deep gratitude to nurses serving in the island’s hospitals, clinics, elderly care homes, mental health institutions, schools, the prison and other healthcare facilities.

“To every nurse working in the various care institutions on St. Maarten: thank you. We cannot function without you. Your work is invaluable, your service is appreciated, and your contribution to our community is immeasurable.”

MP Jansen-Webster concluded by wishing all nurses a meaningful and uplifting Nurses Week and reaffirmed her continued support for strengthening healthcare and supporting healthcare professionals throughout St. Maarten.

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