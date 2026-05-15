UPDATE–BREAKING NEWS: MP and Brother Arrested After National Detective Raids Over Carnival Fight

UPDATE PROSECUTOR OFFICE !!!

Member of parliament arrested on suspicion of public assault

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On May 15, 2026, the National Criminal Investigation (Landsrecherche Sint Maarten) arrested Member of the House of Parliament O.O. as part of a criminal investigation into public assault.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in April of this year at Carnival Village. A fellow suspect was also detained.

The case is currently under investigation by the Landrecherche Sint Maarten under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In the interest of the ongoing investigation, no further substantive statements will be made at this time.

721news Previous story

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The National Detective Agency (Landsrecherche) has carried out two early-morning house searches resulting in the arrest of a Member of Parliament and his brother .

Local sources indicate that the operations are directly linked to an intense physical altercation that took place during the recent Carnival season .

This story will be updated as soon as the Prosecutor’s Office releases further details.

Like this: Like Loading…