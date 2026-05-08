Motorworld Earns Top Honors at 2026 GAC and Changan International Conferences

COLEBAY, Sint Maarten — Motorworld proudly announces its recognition at the 2026 international conferences hosted by GAC and Changan, securing multiple prestigious awards that highlight the group’s excellence in performance, leadership, and brand execution.

At the 2026 GAC International Partner Conference held in Guangzhou, China, Motorworld was honored with the Outstanding Distributor Gold Award, Global Benchmark Store Award and Distributor Excellence Award. In addition, Chairman Tariq Amjad was recognized with the Outstanding General Manager Award, while Group Brand & Logistics Director, Dylan Smith received the Brand Leadership Award for his exceptional contribution to brand growth and positioning. Dealer teams and individuals who received these awards were recognized for their excellent sales performance, customer service and market promotion over the past year.

Further reinforcing this achievement, Tariq Amjad was also awarded the Excellent General Manager Award at the Changan Global Partner Conference that was held in Chongqing, China, recognizing his continued leadership and impact across the organization.

“These awards are a tremendous honor and a reflection of the collective effort behind everything we do,” said Tariq Amjad. “While it is deeply rewarding to be recognized at this level, this couldn’t have been possible without our distribution team whose dedication, consistency, and passion make achievements like this possible. This recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar and delivering excellence across every market we serve.”

These accolades reflect Motorworld’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, innovative customer experiences, and strong leadership across its regional markets. Building on this momentum, the company continues to focus on expanding its distribution network across the Caribbean, while strengthening support for its dealer partners across the islands to ensure consistently high standards of customer experience and accessible, forward-thinking mobility solutions.

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