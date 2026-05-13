MISSING PERSON – ST. EUSTATIUS*

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) is requesting assistance in locating the young girl *Kattaleya Margarita,* 12 years of age. She was last seen yesterday, May 12th at approximately 7:10 a.m.

Since then, there has been no contact and her whereabouts remain unknown.

At the time she was last seen, Kattaleya was wearing a black long-sleeve sweater, an SDA school uniform skirt, black leggings, black slippers, and had short braided hair.

The police are asking anyone who may have seen her or who has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the police immediately at 911 or via +5997158000.

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