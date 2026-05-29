Ministry of VSA clarifies statements regarding family physicians in Sint Maarten 

Philipsburg – The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) wishes to clarify inaccurate statements made during a recent parliamentary discussion on May 25th, 2026 regarding the qualifications of family physicians practicing in Sint Maarten.

During the discussion of the Prime Minister on May 25th, 2026, The Prime Minister stated in his closing statements that only four of the nineteen family physicians currently practicing on the island are qualified. The Ministry considers this statement to be factually incorrect and misleading, as it unfairly suggests that the family physicians serving the people of Sint Maarten are unqualified to provide care.

At present, twenty physicians are legally permitted to practice as family physicians in Sint Maarten through the applicable legal and administrative frameworks. These physicians fall within the following categories:

-Nine physicians hold a formal specialization in Family Medicine or Family Physician care;

-Eight physicians were established and permitted to practice before Family Medicine was formally recognized as a specialization.

-Three physicians received permission under the former establishment policy, which recognized medical doctors with at least seven years of experience working in the clinics of established family physicians as eligible to practice independently.

All physicians currently practicing as family physicians were reviewed and authorized in accordance with the legal and policy requirements that were applicable at the time their permits were granted.

The Ministry therefore rejects any suggestion by the Prime Minister that only four family physicians in Sint Maarten are qualified. Physicians currently practicing obtained authorization through different policy pathways, including formal specialization, and previous regulatory provisions.

The Ministry also clarifies that the individual case referenced during the parliamentary discussion on May 25th with the Prime Minister concerns one person who was not granted a permit to practice as a family physician in Sint Maarten. This matter should not be used to question the competence, qualifications, or legal status of physicians currently 20 physicians serving the community.

The Ministry of VSA remains committed to strengthening healthcare quality, patient safety, professional standards, and transparency within Sint Maarten’s healthcare system. Public discussion on healthcare regulation is important and welcomed;

however, such discussions must be grounded in accurate information and presented responsibly.

The Ministry recognizes the continued dedication and service of Sint Maarten’s family physician. Minister Brug clarifies statements regarding family physicians in Sint Maarten.

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