Minister Tackling Meets with U.S. Consul General to Discuss Ongoing Cooperation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling held a courtesy meeting on Friday, May 22, with Mr. Chico Negron, Consul General of the U.S. Mission to the Dutch Caribbean and the U.S. Consulate General in Curaçao. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ongoing cooperation between Sint Maarten and the United States in the areas of justice and law enforcement.

During the discussion, Mr. Negron commended the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office for their continued collaboration with U.S. agencies, noting the quality and consistency of their work. The Minister and Mr. Negron also explored opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between Sint Maarten and the United States.

The meeting was described as constructive and positive, with the U.S. Consulate expressing appreciation for recent developments in Sint Maarten.

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