Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends National Liberation Day Commemoration in Wageningen

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – On Tuesday, 5 May 2026 Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell attended the National Commemoration of the 1945 Capitulations and the Freedom Parade in Wageningen, marking 81 years of freedom since the liberation of the Netherlands at the end of the Second World War.

The commemoration stood still at the significance of freedom and the sacrifices made to achieve it. The ceremony featured a fly-by of historic aircraft, wreath-laying, the traditional Taptoe, one minute of silence, and the singing of the Dutch national anthem during the raising of the national flag.

In a particularly meaningful moment, approximately twenty World War II veterans from the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Netherlands were present, serving as a living connection to the past.

During the ceremony, several speakers reflected on the importance of freedom, remembrance, and international cooperation, including Minister of Defence Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius.

Minister Arrindell’s presence reflects the shared history within the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the importance of remembering and honoring those who fought for freedom.

It also underscores a continued commitment to safeguarding democratic values, peace, and cooperation, principles that remain vital for both Europe and the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.

The ceremony was followed by the Freedom Parade, highlighting the role of international partnerships and military cooperation in preserving peace and security, now and in the future.

On 4 May 2026, during the National Remembrance Day ceremony on Dam Square in Amsterdam, civilians and members of the armed forces who have lost their lives since the outbreak of the Second World War was commemorated, in times of war and during peacekeeping missions, in the Netherlands and across the world.

Representing Sint Maarten, Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell attended the national ceremony. In doing so, she stood in remembrance not only of those who fell within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, but also in honour of all those from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom whose lives have been shaped by war, conflict, and the enduring pursuit of freedom.

Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima laid a wreath on behalf of the Dutch people. In addition, children and grandchildren of survivors paid tribute by laying wreaths in memory of various groups of war victims. Minister Arrindell laid a wreath, as a sign of respect, remembrance, and solidarity on behalf of Sint Maarten.

Prior to the commemoration, the annual 4 May lecture was held at De Nieuwe Kerk, delivered this year by journalist Judith Zilversmit. During the ceremony, Lalla Weiss spoke on behalf of the Roma and Sinti community.

At exactly 8:00 PM, two minutes of silence were observed across the Netherlands, a moment that connects generations and communities, both in Europe and the Caribbean, in shared reflection.

“We stand together in remembrance. This moment of silence connects us across the Kingdom and beyond, reminding us that freedom is shared, but never guaranteed. We honor those who came before us by continuing to uphold the values of dignity, unity, and peace,” Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell said on Wednesday.

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