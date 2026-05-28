Minister Brug urges employers and employees to respect labor laws and report abuse through official channels

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, has taken note of the increasing number of reports and discussions circulating on social media regarding alleged cases of labor abuse and unfair treatment of workers on Sint Maarten.

The Minister stated that while social media has become an important platform for individuals to share concerns and experiences, it is equally important that formal complaints regarding labor abuse, unfair dismissal, unsafe working conditions, unpaid wages, intimidation, or other labor-related violations are officially reported through the proper channels within the Ministry of VSA.

Minister Brug reminded both employers and employees that they each have rights and responsibilities under the labor laws of Sint Maarten and emphasized the importance of maintaining respectful, lawful, and professional working relationships.

“Employees deserve to work in safe and fair environments, while employers also deserve professional and responsible employees who respect workplace rules and procedures. The relationship between employers and employees must be built on mutual respect, fairness, and compliance with the laws of Sint Maarten,” Minister Brug stated.

The Minister is therefore encouraging employees who believe they are victims of labor abuse or labor-related violations to officially report these matters to the relevant departments within the Ministry of VSA, including the Department of Labor, the Division of Social Services and Labor Affairs at the Government Administration Building and the Labor Inspectorate at W.G. Buncamper Road #33, Vineyard Office Park, so that the appropriate investigations and interventions can take place where necessary.

Minister Brug also emphasized that formal reporting is important to ensure that complaints are properly documented, assessed, and handled in accordance with the applicable laws and procedures.

The Ministry of VSA remains committed to protecting workers’ rights, promoting fair labor practices, and ensuring healthy and lawful working conditions across Sint Maarten.

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