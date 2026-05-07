Home Headlines & Top Stories Minister Brug: Hantavirus situation poses low risk to Sint Maarten, vigilance remains...

Minister Brug: Hantavirus situation poses low risk to Sint Maarten, vigilance remains key 

198
Minister Richinel Brug

 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA),  Richinel Brug, is informing the public of recent developments regarding a reported Hantavirus  cluster aboard a cruise ship, while reassuring the community that the risk to Sint Maarten and the  wider Caribbean region remains low. 

According to international health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO)  and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), a number of Hantavirus cases were  identified aboard a cruise vessel currently located off Cabo Verde. As of early May 2026, several  confirmed cases and fatalities have been reported, all directly linked to individuals onboard the  vessel. Minister Brug emphasized that there is no evidence of spread beyond the ship, and that  the likelihood of transmission within the Caribbean region is limited. 

“Based on the information provided by international and regional health authorities, the risk to  Sint Maarten remains low. However, as a country that welcomes a significant number of cruise  passengers annually, we remain vigilant and proactive in our approach to public health,”  Minister Brug stated. 

The Minister explained that Hantaviruses are typically transmitted through specific types of wild  rodents and are not commonly associated with urban environments. This further reduces the  likelihood of local transmission within Sint Maarten. 

In light of the situation, the Ministry, through Collective Prevention Services (CPS), continues to  prioritize strong surveillance and prevention measures, particularly at the island’s ports of entry. 

“Our port health systems, including the Maritime Declaration of Health process, play a critical  role in identifying and managing potential health risks before vessels arrive. We continue to  work closely with international partners to ensure that these protocols remain effective,” the  Minister noted. 

Minister Brug also highlighted the importance of ongoing collaboration with regional and  international organizations such as CARPHA, PAHO, and the Dutch National Institute for Public  Health and the Environment (RIVM) to monitor developments and respond appropriately if  needed. While no travel or trade restrictions have been recommended, the Ministry remains  prepared to take any necessary measures to safeguard public health. 

“This situation serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining strong public health  systems and preparedness, particularly in a region that plays such a significant role in global  cruise tourism,” Minister Brug added. 

The Ministry of VSA will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates to  the public as necessary.

Previous articleBurglary on SABA 
Next articleMP Veronica Jansen-Webster Congratulates Nurses on Nurses Week

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

MP Veronica Jansen-Webster Congratulates Nurses on Nurses Week

Headlines & Top Stories

Burglary on SABA 

English News

Parliament of Sint Maarten to host 2026 SSS Cooperative Consultations

Local News

Statia advances study opportunities through William Paterson University agreement

English News