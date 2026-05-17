Minister Brug continues fresh produce outreach initiative to support vulnerable families

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, last week once again continued his community outreach initiative through the distribution of fresh produce to vulnerable groups across Sint Maarten.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry of VSA’s broader “Health in All Policies” approach established last year, which recognizes that public health extends beyond healthcare alone and includes food security, nutrition, social support, and community wellbeing.

Following a similar initiative held in December, the Ministry collaborated with churches, senior homes, soup kitchens, community organizations and key individuals within the community to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables to feeding programs and individuals in need.

The initiative also comes at a time when many families continue to feel the effects of the rising cost of living, increasing fuel and utility costs, and global economic pressures linked to ongoing international conflicts and war, all of which continue to impact small island economies such as Sint Maarten.

Minister Brug emphasized the importance of supporting vulnerable families and strengthening partnerships with organizations that continue to assist the community daily.

“This initiative is about compassion, dignity, and ensuring that persons in need know they are not forgotten,” Minister Brug stated. “Something as simple as access to fresh produce can make a meaningful difference for families, seniors, and community feeding programs.”

“Food security remains an important priority for the Ministry of VSA. Once the 2026 budget is approved, we intend to further expand and strengthen initiatives aimed at supporting vulnerable groups and improving access to nutritious food within our communities,” the Minister added.

“We understand that no single initiative can solve every social or economic challenge our people are facing,” the Minister stated. “But every effort matters. When the government, NGOs, churches, community groups, and volunteers all continue doing their part, together we can make a difference in people’s lives. As a community, we must continue to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.”

Minister Brug stressed that improving public health also means investing in preventative measures, healthier lifestyles, and stronger social support systems throughout the country.

The Ministry of VSA remains committed to initiatives that promote community wellbeing, strengthen social support networks, and improve the quality of life for the people of Sint Maarten.

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