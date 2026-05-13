Minister Brug concludes nurses week with appreciation for frontline healthcare workers

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — In recognition of International Nurses Day and the conclusion of Nurses Week activities, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, took a moment to personally thank the nurses within the Ministry of VSA for their continued dedication and service to the people of Sint Maarten.

As part of the observance, Minister Brug presented the nurses with a small token of appreciation as a gesture of gratitude for the tireless work they continue to perform every day on the frontlines of healthcare.

“Nurses play an essential role within our healthcare system and our society,” Minister Brug stated. “Their commitment, compassion, professionalism, and sacrifice often go beyond what many people see on a daily basis. This simple gesture is only a small way of saying thank you for the tremendous work they continue to do for our people.”

Minister Brug emphasized that healthcare workers, particularly nurses, remain one of the pillars of the country’s healthcare system and deserve continued recognition and support for the demanding responsibilities they carry.

“Whether in clinics, institutions, community care, inspections, elderly care, or public health services, our nurses continue to show up every single day to care for others. Their work does not go unnoticed, and they deserve to feel appreciated not only during Nurses Week, but throughout the entire year,” the Minister added.

The Minister concluded by extending his sincere appreciation to all nurses across Sint Maarten for their dedication, resilience, and continued service to the community.

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