Home Local News Minister Arrindell attends Reception in Honor of Incoming Minister Plenipotentiary Aruba

Minister Arrindell attends Reception in Honor of Incoming Minister Plenipotentiary Aruba

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L to R: Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell, Aruba’s Minister Plenipotentiary, Mildred G.M. Schwengle, and Prime Minister Mike Eman of Aruba.

 

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Recently, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary, attended a reception hosted by the Cabinet of Aruba in The Hague in honor of the introduction of Aruba’s newly appointed Minister Plenipotentiary, Mildred G.M. Schwengle.

The gathering also marked two important milestones for Aruba: 40 years of Status Aparte and the 50th anniversary of the Aruban flag and anthem.

Prime Minister Mike Eman of Aruba was also in attendance, alongside representatives from across the Kingdom, diplomatic partners, and invited guests.

The reception provided an opportunity to reflect on Aruba’s constitutional and cultural milestones.

Minister Arrindell congratulated Minister Schwengle on her appointment: “I wish H.E. Minister Schwengle success in the fulfilment of her new role. May her tenure be marked by wisdom, fruitful cooperation and continued meaningful achievements in service of Aruba and its people.”

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