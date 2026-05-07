Home Local News Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg Commends Foster Care Awareness Month  Initiative and...

Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg Commends Foster Care Awareness Month  Initiative and Highlights Importance of Rehabilitation 

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GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten — Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg attended the opening  of Foster Care Awareness Month and commended Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, the  Judicial & Institutional Services Foundation (J&S), Foster Families Central, and all  stakeholders involved for bringing attention to such an important issue affecting children  and families in Sint Maarten. 

MP Roseburg stated that the evening served as a powerful reminder that protecting  children is not solely the responsibility of government, but of the entire community. 

“Foster care is one of the purest examples of people opening their hearts and homes to  children in need of love, guidance, stability and protection,” MP Roseburg said. “There are  many children within our community who simply need a safe environment, support and a  sense of belonging. I encourage persons to truly consider fostering or supporting foster  families in any way they can, whether by becoming a mentor to a child, assisting a foster  family in times of need, or simply being a positive and supportive presence in a young  person’s life.” 

The Member of Parliament also highlighted a meaningful aspect of the evening that stood  out to her personally: the snacks served during the event were prepared by inmates of the  House of Detention (HVB). 

According to MP Roseburg, this reflects exactly what rehabilitation and reintegration  should look like within the justice system. 

“Too often society only focuses on punishment, but moments like this remind us that  rehabilitation must remain a priority as well,” she stated. “When inmates are given  opportunities to learn skills, contribute positively and regain a sense of purpose, we are  investing in safer communities and better futures.”

MP Roseburg stressed that rehabilitation programs should continue to be expanded and  supported so that individuals leaving detention have a fair opportunity to rebuild their lives  and become productive members of society. 

“If we truly want safer communities, then we must believe in rehabilitation alongside  accountability. We cannot expect persons to reintegrate successfully into society if we are  unwilling to invest in their growth while they are still within the system,” she said. 

The MP further noted that both foster care and rehabilitation share a common principle:  giving people a second chance and creating environments where individuals can thrive  despite difficult circumstances. 

She closed by once again commending all organizations, foster families, volunteers and  justice workers involved in the initiative and expressed hope that Foster Care Awareness  Month would inspire more compassion, awareness and community involvement  throughout Sint Maarten.

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