Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg Commends Foster Care Awareness Month  Initiative and Highlights Importance of Rehabilitation 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten — Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg attended the opening of Foster Care Awareness Month and commended Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, the Judicial & Institutional Services Foundation (J&S), Foster Families Central, and all stakeholders involved for bringing attention to such an important issue affecting children and families in Sint Maarten.

MP Roseburg stated that the evening served as a powerful reminder that protecting children is not solely the responsibility of government, but of the entire community.

“Foster care is one of the purest examples of people opening their hearts and homes to children in need of love, guidance, stability and protection,” MP Roseburg said. “There are many children within our community who simply need a safe environment, support and a sense of belonging. I encourage persons to truly consider fostering or supporting foster families in any way they can, whether by becoming a mentor to a child, assisting a foster family in times of need, or simply being a positive and supportive presence in a young person’s life.”

The Member of Parliament also highlighted a meaningful aspect of the evening that stood out to her personally: the snacks served during the event were prepared by inmates of the House of Detention (HVB).

According to MP Roseburg, this reflects exactly what rehabilitation and reintegration should look like within the justice system.

“Too often society only focuses on punishment, but moments like this remind us that rehabilitation must remain a priority as well,” she stated. “When inmates are given opportunities to learn skills, contribute positively and regain a sense of purpose, we are investing in safer communities and better futures.”

MP Roseburg stressed that rehabilitation programs should continue to be expanded and supported so that individuals leaving detention have a fair opportunity to rebuild their lives and become productive members of society.

“If we truly want safer communities, then we must believe in rehabilitation alongside accountability. We cannot expect persons to reintegrate successfully into society if we are unwilling to invest in their growth while they are still within the system,” she said.

The MP further noted that both foster care and rehabilitation share a common principle: giving people a second chance and creating environments where individuals can thrive despite difficult circumstances.

She closed by once again commending all organizations, foster families, volunteers and justice workers involved in the initiative and expressed hope that Foster Care Awareness Month would inspire more compassion, awareness and community involvement throughout Sint Maarten.

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