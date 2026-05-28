Home Region & Caribbean English News Matters of the Heart. Victory Temple COGOP Hosts Two Transformative Evenings for ...

Matters of the Heart. Victory Temple COGOP Hosts Two Transformative Evenings for  Singles and Heart Health 

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Author and Health Coach Vanessa Farrell 

 

SINT MAARTEN – Victory Temple Church of God of Prophecy (COGOP) will  host two special empowerment events in June under the theme “Matters of the Heart,” featuring internationally recognised health coach, author and speaker Vanessa I. Farrell, MPH,  MCHES. 

The two evenings will focus on issues impacting many women and families across the Caribbean  and diaspora community. Emotional wellbeing and singleness, and the growing concern  surrounding high blood pressure and heart health. 

The first event, a Singles Seminar and Book Signing, takes place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 

Farrell will speak on themes from her Amazon bestselling book Delayed Not Denied: The Journey  of Singleness. It’s Worth the Wait, a message that has resonated strongly with professional  women across the Caribbean and North America navigating faith, purpose, career success, and  long seasons of waiting for marriage. 

The seminar will encourage singles to seek God’s wisdom, live intentionally, trust God’s timing,  and continue building fulfilling lives while waiting for the desires of their hearts. 

The second event, the Heart Health Workshop. Know Your Numbers, will be held on Thursday,  June 4, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 

The workshop will focus on high blood pressure awareness, proper blood pressure monitoring,  nutrition, and practical lifestyle changes to support heart health. 

Rev. Dianne Greenaway-Wilson, who will be leading the events, said the church intentionally  chose the theme “Matters of the Heart” because both evenings address important areas of life  that are often overlooked or suffered through silently. 

“As a church, we are committed to ministering to the whole person. Spiritual health matters, but  so does emotional wellness and physical health. Many people are silently carrying  disappointment, stress, exhaustion, and health challenges while still trying to function at a high  level every day. These evenings are designed to encourage, educate, and empower our  community in practical ways.” 

Rev. Greenaway-Wilson said the church hopes attendees leave feeling strengthened spiritually,  emotionally, and physically. 

“There is a real need for safe conversations around singleness, identity, health, and self-care,  especially for women who spend so much time caring for others. We are looking forward to  creating a space where people can receive encouragement and useful information they can apply  in their everyday lives.”

Speaking ahead of the Heart Health Workshop, Farrell said many people underestimate the  seriousness of hypertension until it is too late. 

“High blood pressure is often called the silent killer because many people feel perfectly fine until  something serious happens. That’s why knowing your numbers is so important.” 

She added that managing blood pressure requires consistency and intentional lifestyle choices. 

“Small daily decisions matter. What we eat, how we manage stress, how much we sleep, and  whether we make time for movement and rest all affect our heart health. Prevention has to  become part of our lifestyle, not just something we think about after a diagnosis.” 

The Heart Health Workshop will cover: 

  • What is high blood pressure?  
  • Measuring blood pressure correctly  
  • Eating well for healthy blood pressure  
  • The do’s and don’ts of blood pressure management  

Farrell is a Certified Health Coach and public health professional who has dedicated her work to  empowering individuals to make healthier life choices while strengthening emotional and  spiritual wellbeing. 

Both events will be held at Victory Temple COGOP, Abraham Heyliger Road #6, Weymouth Hills,  St. Maarten. 

For more information, contact Victory Temple COGOP.

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