Matters of the Heart. Victory Temple COGOP Hosts Two Transformative Evenings for  Singles and Heart Health 

SINT MAARTEN – Victory Temple Church of God of Prophecy (COGOP) will host two special empowerment events in June under the theme “Matters of the Heart,” featuring internationally recognised health coach, author and speaker Vanessa I. Farrell, MPH, MCHES.

The two evenings will focus on issues impacting many women and families across the Caribbean and diaspora community. Emotional wellbeing and singleness, and the growing concern surrounding high blood pressure and heart health.

The first event, a Singles Seminar and Book Signing, takes place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Farrell will speak on themes from her Amazon bestselling book Delayed Not Denied: The Journey of Singleness. It’s Worth the Wait, a message that has resonated strongly with professional women across the Caribbean and North America navigating faith, purpose, career success, and long seasons of waiting for marriage.

The seminar will encourage singles to seek God’s wisdom, live intentionally, trust God’s timing, and continue building fulfilling lives while waiting for the desires of their hearts.

The second event, the Heart Health Workshop. Know Your Numbers, will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The workshop will focus on high blood pressure awareness, proper blood pressure monitoring, nutrition, and practical lifestyle changes to support heart health.

Rev. Dianne Greenaway-Wilson, who will be leading the events, said the church intentionally chose the theme “Matters of the Heart” because both evenings address important areas of life that are often overlooked or suffered through silently.

“As a church, we are committed to ministering to the whole person. Spiritual health matters, but so does emotional wellness and physical health. Many people are silently carrying disappointment, stress, exhaustion, and health challenges while still trying to function at a high level every day. These evenings are designed to encourage, educate, and empower our community in practical ways.”

Rev. Greenaway-Wilson said the church hopes attendees leave feeling strengthened spiritually, emotionally, and physically.

“There is a real need for safe conversations around singleness, identity, health, and self-care, especially for women who spend so much time caring for others. We are looking forward to creating a space where people can receive encouragement and useful information they can apply in their everyday lives.”

Speaking ahead of the Heart Health Workshop, Farrell said many people underestimate the seriousness of hypertension until it is too late.

“High blood pressure is often called the silent killer because many people feel perfectly fine until something serious happens. That’s why knowing your numbers is so important.”

She added that managing blood pressure requires consistency and intentional lifestyle choices.

“Small daily decisions matter. What we eat, how we manage stress, how much we sleep, and whether we make time for movement and rest all affect our heart health. Prevention has to become part of our lifestyle, not just something we think about after a diagnosis.”

The Heart Health Workshop will cover:

What is high blood pressure?

Measuring blood pressure correctly

Eating well for healthy blood pressure

The do’s and don’ts of blood pressure management

Farrell is a Certified Health Coach and public health professional who has dedicated her work to empowering individuals to make healthier life choices while strengthening emotional and spiritual wellbeing.

Both events will be held at Victory Temple COGOP, Abraham Heyliger Road #6, Weymouth Hills, St. Maarten.

For more information, contact Victory Temple COGOP.

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