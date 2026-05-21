Man shot during Armed Robbery at Jewelry Store Inside JW Marriott Hotel in Dawn Beach

DAWN BEACH, Sint Maarten – An armed robbery occurred at a jewelry store located inside the JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa on Dawn Beach.

According to the official police bulletin from the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), at approximately 4:30 p.m., three suspects on scooters, dressed in dark clothing, entered the hotel premises and robbed the jewelry store. The suspects stole jewelry and fired shots at the establishment.

Fortunately, no one was injured, per the police statement. The KPSM bulletin does not mention any bystander being shot.

But confirm reports from sources reaching our newsroom confirm a man was shot in his leg and was transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center. He is in stable condition.

Detectives and officers responded to the scene and are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at +1 721-542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

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